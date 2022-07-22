When You Need A Friend: Bratt Elementary PTA Donates New ‘Buddy Benches’

Bratt Elementary School has new “Buddy Benches” thanks to the Bratt PTA.

“These will be used to help our children show kindness to other children who need a friend and to help them feel more included. If a child feels lonely or needs a friend, they can sit on the bench and our teachers will make sure a friend comes along to help cheer them up,” according to the PTA.

The benches were assembled by volunteers and are ready for the first day of school.

