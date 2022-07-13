Wahoos Open Series With 2-1 Win Over Chattanooga

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos opened up their series against the Chattanooga Lookouts with a 2-1 win on Tuesday night, riding 6.1 scoreless innings from starter A.J. Ladwig to their second straight victory.

Ladwig (W, 3-3) struck out a season-high seven batters and held the Lookouts to six harmless hits for his fourth quality start in a Blue Wahoos uniform.

Jorge Soler, joining the Blue Wahoos on a rehab assignment from Miami, was 1-for-4 with a single in his first game in the Southern League since 2016.

Pensacola’s only scoring against Chattanooga starter Andrew Abbott (L, 4-5) came in the second, as they turned a Paul McIntosh single into the game’s first run thanks to three walks. Devin Hairston drew a free pass with the bases loaded to force McIntosh home, and José Devers extended the lead to 2-0 with an infield RBI single.

Ladwig departed with two runners in scoring position and one out in the seventh, but Jefry Yan cleaned up the mess with back-to-back strikeouts to neutralize the threat. Eli Villalobos (S, 5) surrendered a two-out solo home run to Ivan Johnson in the ninth, but retired the next batter to close out the game.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Wednesday.