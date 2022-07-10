Thomas W. “Tommy” Holland Jr.

passed away July 6, 2022. Tommy was born in Pensacola, Florida, October 3, 1951. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was the manager of Pensacola Tire Center for many many years. He was a 1969 graduate of Pensacola High School and later received a degree from Pensacola Junior College.

Tommy is preceded in death by his parents Thomas Sr. and Bonnie Cook Holland and his brother David C. Holland.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Pamela Robey Holland, his brother John D. Holland and wife Deborah, David’s daughter Morgan J. Holland and her fiancé Stevie Stokes, John’s son, Jonathan D. Holland and wife Tiffany, and their children Noah and Sunny.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Family visitation will begin at 10:30 AM followed by open visitation from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Memorials may be made to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation.