10-Year Old Bicyclist Passes Away After Being Hit By Pickup In Cantonment

July 23, 2022

A 10-year old bicyclist passed away after being hit by a pickup truck Saturday in Cantonment.

The young boy was struck at Bentley Oaks Drive and Highway 297A about 6:20 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup driven  by a 31-year old Pensacola man was traveling south on Highway 297A. The boy was traveling east on Bentley Oaks Drive when he entered Highway 297A in front of the pickup truck.

Photos: Al Showers/WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click enlarge.

Comments

2 Responses to “10-Year Old Bicyclist Passes Away After Being Hit By Pickup In Cantonment”

  1. Lipo Davis on July 23rd, 2022 11:05 pm

    I’m so sorry.

  2. Susie on July 23rd, 2022 9:25 pm

    God bless the family. I know your heart is broken. God give you strength. I am so sorry for your family.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 