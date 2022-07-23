10-Year Old Bicyclist Passes Away After Being Hit By Pickup In Cantonment

A 10-year old bicyclist passed away after being hit by a pickup truck Saturday in Cantonment.

The young boy was struck at Bentley Oaks Drive and Highway 297A about 6:20 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup driven by a 31-year old Pensacola man was traveling south on Highway 297A. The boy was traveling east on Bentley Oaks Drive when he entered Highway 297A in front of the pickup truck.

Photos: Al Showers/WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click enlarge.