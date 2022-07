Tate Lady Aggies Hosting Annual Softball Camp On July 12

The Tate High School Lady Aggies will host their annual Summer Softball Skills Clinic on Tuesday, July 12 from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. Check-in begins at 4:30 p.m.

The cost is $50. For more information or to register, click or tap here.

Pictured: The 2021 Tate High School Summer Softball Skills Clinic. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.