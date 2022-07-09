Pickup Truck Crashes Into Power Pole And Burns On Highway 95A

A pickup crashed into a utility pole and burned Saturday afternoon near Molino.

The driver lost control of a pickup truck pulling an empty cattle trailer about 4:10 p.m. on Highway 95A near Quintette Road. The pickup truck burned, setting fire to two utility pole supporting three large Florida Power & Light transformers.

There were no serious injuries at the time of the crash, which closed Highway 95A in both directions. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue responded and extinguished the fire.

As FPL worked to make repairs, their online outage map did not indicate that anyone lost power. However, multiple residents in the area told NorthEscambia.com that they were without power.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, and reader submitted (inset), click to enlarge.