Make Plans To Attend Your Child’s School Orientation

Mark you calendars…here are the dates and times for Escambia County school orientation sessions:

Elementary Schools

All elementary school orientations will be August 5 from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m.

Middle Schools

Bellview Middle – August 8, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Beulah Middle – August 8, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Brown-Barge Middle – August 8, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Ernest Ward Middle – August 8, 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Ferry Pass Middle – August 8, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Jim C. Bailey Middle – August 8, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Ransom Middle – August 8, 1:00 p.m.- 2:30 p.m.

Warrington Middle – August 8, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Workman Middle – August 8, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

High Schools