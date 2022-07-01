Here Are Fireworks Shows And Events In The North Escambia Area

Here’s a schedule of public fireworks shows in the North Escambia area this year.

Friday, July 1

Fireworks show at Showalter Park in Century. Food trucks and vendors beginning at 6 p.m, with fireworks after dark.

Saturday, July 2

Freedom Fest at Woodbine Baptist Church, 4912 Woodbine Road in Pace from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A free family-friendly event featuring food trucks, bounce houses, horse and pony rides, water slides, face painting, a charitable silent auction and more. Restrooms, handwashing stations, and tent-covered tables will be available.

Monday, July 4

show and celebration will begin at 4:30 p.m. with live music and food trucks in Seville Square. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs for a fireworks show over the bay beginning at 9 p.m. The fireworks show will be synchronized to music on Cat Country 98.7. (You’ll need an actual radio for correct timing. Any app will be delayed by several seconds.) Symphony Sparks & Stars is free at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. in Hunter Amphitheater and will be live streamed on the stadium video board. The Sertoma fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. Concessions available (no outside food). Bring a blanket.

on Willing Street from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in historic downtown Milton. This family-friendly event features the Firecracker Motorcycle Show, a car show, food vendors, retail vendors, a children’s activity area, live entertainment, and the Great Milltown Duck Race. The night will end with a fireworks display over the Blackwater River at dark. Wind Creek Atmore fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Watch from the amphitheater or the surrounding area.

Note: There will be no fireworks show in Jay this year as Bray-Hendricks park closes for renovations and upgrades.