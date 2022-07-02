FWC’s Operation Dry Water Targets Boating Under The Influence This Weekend

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Division of Law Enforcement will be promoting awareness and conducting heightened enforcement targeting boating under the influence as part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign this weekend.

FWC officers will be enforcing Florida’s boating under the influence laws and educating boaters about safe boating practices, which includes boating sober.

The Fourth of July holiday is one of the busiest boating holidays all over the U.S., including here in Florida. In 2021, the month of July had two fatalities and 53 people injured due to BUI related boating accidents.

Operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal on all bodies of water and can lead to serious injuries and consequences. In Florida, it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content level of .08 or higher — the same as it is to operate a vehicle.

“Boating while impaired endangers not only yourself, but your family, friends and other boaters on the water,” said Maj. Rob Beaton, FWC’s Boating and Waterways Section leader. “FWC officers will be actively patrolling statewide looking for impaired boaters. Our mission is to ensure the safety of all those enjoying the state’s vast and diverse waterways. That is why the FWC is joining other states and agencies across the country to do our part in keeping boaters safe and preventing accidents related to boating under the influence.”

Alcohol is a leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths, and a major contributor to accidents. Last year in Florida, 20% of fatal accidents were related to alcohol or drug use.

If a person decides to have alcohol on their vessel, FWC said it is important to designate an operator who isn’t drinking alcohol and will remain sober to ensure everyone gets home safely. The FWC encourages boaters to enjoy the boating season to its full extent by boating sober, wearing a life jacket and taking a boating education course.