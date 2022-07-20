FHP Now Estimates 40 Plus Vehicles Were Involved In Friday’s I-10 Crashes

July 20, 2022

The Florida Highway Patrol now says an estimated 40 or more vehicles were involved in multiple crashes that closed I-10 in Escambia County last Friday.

The crash happened on I-10 westbound near the Palafox Street overpass, which is just east of Highway 29. There were only a few non-life threatening injuries.

The incident was treated as a multitude of individual wrecks.  FHP Lt. Jason King said it took an extensive amount of time to complete the investigation and clean up the scene.

“And truly we lost count of how many cars were actually involved,” he said.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Photos: Traffic cameras and ground-level photos show the aftermath of multiple crashes on I-10 Friday afternoon. Photos: FDOT and Donnie Dixon for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 