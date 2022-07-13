Century Shuffles Fund Balances So Gas Department Can Pay Bills

Rising costs across the board left the Town of Century Gas Department without enough money on the books to pay its bills without the help of other town enterprise funds.

The town council has approved transferring $50,000 from the water department and $25,000 from the garbage fund. It is projected the $75,000 will allow the gas department to meet its obligations through the end of the fiscal year on September 30.

“Due to the unanticipated high price of natural gas, the income in the Gas Department funds is inadequate to pay all of the bills,” Town Clerk Leslie Howington wrote in a council agenda item. She said that the increased cost of doing business — from vehicle fuel to supplies and equipment — have also hurt the bottom line.

It’s not the first time other town funds have been used to sustain the gas department’s operations.. During the fiscal year ending in 2019, the gas department received $121,447 from the two funds, and $73,049 in 2020. During the four-year period ending in September 2019, Century’s gas department losses topped $1 million. That prompted the town to get to work replacing inaccurate residential and commercial meters and correcting billing problems.