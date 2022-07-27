Carl Vernon Gunter, Sr.

Mr. Carl Vernon Gunter, Sr., age 85 of McDavid, FL, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at a Pensacola hospice facility.

Mr. Gunter was born in Pensacola, FL, and had lived most of his life in McDavid. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired as a chemical operator at Monsanto. Carl enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Century, where he served as a deacon.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Joyce Kelly Gunter of McDavid, FL; two sons, Carl (Wanda) Gunter, Jr. of Brewton, AL, and Joel Gunter of McDavid, FL; two daughters, Kelly Ann Gunter of McDavid, FL, and Robin (Richie) Thomas of Brewton, AL; two sisters, Barbara (Jack) Ryals of Walnut Hill, FL, and Peggy (Darrell) Barrow of Century, FL; seven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. from the chapel of Flomaton Funeral Home with Bro. David Boyd officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Ray’s Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. service time at Flomaton Funeral Home.

Pallbearers: Ethan Thomas, Joshua Gunter, Clint Gunter, Dusty Sutton, Jonathan Bondurant, and Matthew Gunter.