As Fireworks Boomed, Volunteers Read Books To Animal Shelter Cats And Dogs

While the fireworks were booming across Escambia County for Independence Day, the canines and felines at the Escambia County Animal Shelter were enjoying the company of volunteers and a good book.

The 2022 Tales for Tails event saw volunteers spend Monday night reading or just chatting with the dogs and puppies and cats and kittens who were comforted by a good story. Or just hearing someone that took the night to talk to them, show them that they care.

They were not alone as the sky booms echoed. They were not afraid. They were brave, thanks to their friends.

The words didn’t necessarily matter, but a “good boy” or “good girl”…wow, that means the world to a shelter resident.

Tails wagged in the doggie kennel, and there were more than a few purrs in the shelter’s Catnip Café. It was good for the animals, whether they were of the cat, dog or human species. You could tell by the smiles; it was a great way for animal lovers to celebrate the night of the Fourth. If you looked, you could see the smiles on doggie and kitty faces too.

And then there was Mallory McIver. She captured the night with her drawings of sweet resident pups.

Drawings that may become the cover of the next storybook as the shelter animals become part of someone’s family. It’s next chapter in this tale for tails that all hope to hear.

Photos courtesy Friends of the Escambia County Animal Shelter for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.