Brand New Ride – Community Donates Gator To Century’s Jake Livingston

Thanks to the generosity of local residents, Jake Livingston has a new ride.

Jake, who is autistic, is an iconic member of the Century community, selling snacks from his trademark “Hazzard County Snacks” John Deere Gator. He is a local fixture at home games as “Northview’s Biggest Fan”, and always Northwest Escambia Chiefs Football. He also raises money for autism awareness and even had a little library named after him.

Everybody around Century, and pretty much every Northview High School student or fan ever, just loves Jake. And he loves them back. He does not know a stranger.

Jake’s previous Gator — his only form of transportation — was old and worn out, and repairs were becoming frequent and harder to complete.

And then several people stepped up to raise the funds needed to buy Jake a brand new John Deere Gator.

“My brand new ride,” Jake exclaimed Saturday afternoon as his new Gator was delivered.

Community members raised a total of $7,788 for the new vehicle through a GoFundMe page, auctions and other efforts. And the fine folks at Smith Tractor Company sold the Gator to the group at cost and tossed in some no-cost extras.

“We got me a new ride here. It’s going to be all over NorthEscambia,” Jake said when he hopped in the driver’s seat of his new ride, happy that NorthEscambia.com was there in Hazzard County on his very special day.

Hazzard County you say? That’s another story, and a big part of Jake.

The sign outside Jake’s residence in Century reads “Welcome to Hazzard County, Home of J.D. ‘Boss’ Hogg, Sheriff Jake”. Jake loves the character “Boss Hogg” on that classic television series, and operates a little side hustle he calls “Hazzard County Snacks”.

If you see Jake in his Gator around Century, he’ll happily sell you a snack to help pay for his living expenses. But he’s been known on more than one occasion to just give away snacks to kids that can’t afford them. That’s just the kind of guy he is, always willing to help or offer a word of prayer.

Jake, who is now in his middle 40s, had always lived with relatives until a change in life circumstances pretty much left his homeless just over a decade ago. The community stepped up then too. A neighbor found him an old FEMA trailer and helped him set it up. Area residents helped pay for the trailer and other necessities. A state-assigned caregiver helped teach him independent living skills.

“Look at this brand new thing…let me go get my hat,” Jake said Saturday afternoon before riding off for a late afternoon lunch of Mexican food at a local business. “We are going now!”

