2022 Jay Peanut Festival Has Been Canceled

The 2022 Jay Peanut Festival has been canceled due to the death of Eugene Gabbert and the lack of workers to repair storm damage.

The Jay Peanut Festival dates back to 1990 when Eugene and Brenda Gabbert started the event in memory of their daughter, Melissa, a 19-year-old who died earlier that year from cancer.

The Jay Peanut Festival at the Gabbert Farm was a fall tradition on the Gulf Coast, showcasing the history, agriculture, food and fun of Santa Rosa County. What started as a chance for local kids and farmers to show off their best of the season grew into an annual event covering 15 acres and drawing about 70,000 people to the Gabbert farm.

“We had a lot of damage to our farm, house and buildings from the last hurricane, more than we realized at the time. Our roof was not replaced with a new one until the end of March 2021, and nothing else was repaired,” Brenda Gabbert wrote in an announcement.

Eugene Gabbert passed away on November 16, 2021, months after a tragic medical emergency in May 2021.

She said many family members also suffered from COVID-19.

“My husband was our electrician, mechanic, carpenter, and handyman,” Brenda said. “This year, 2022, I cannot get enough help to even hire workers to repair my farm damages that are needed to have the Peanut Festival. I have not finished all things concerning my husband’s death.”

Vendors owed a refund will be contacted, she said.

NorthEscambia.com file photos.

“I have not given up on having another Peanut Festival, but not this year,” Brenda said.