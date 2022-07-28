1943 L&N Railroad Coaling Tower On State Line Is Demolished (With Photo Gallery)

July 28, 2022

A bit of railroad history on the Alabama-Florida line is no more.

A former L&N Railroad coaling tower along the CSX tracks in Flomaton was demolished this week by CSX. The concrete tower was built in 1943 and was located on the eastern side of the railyard in Flomaton.

For a photo gallery of the Flomaton L&N coaling tower, click here.

Elevated coaling towers were large bunkers that stood above the tracks to load coal into steam locomotives.

NorthEscambia.com reached out to the CSX media team to find out why the tower was brought down, but we received no response.

Pictured: A 1943 L&N Railroad coaling tower on the Alabama-Florida line in Flomaton, Alabama, as seen July 16,2022. The top photo shows the size of the structure as CSX engines pass underneath. The bottom photo shows electric wind turbines passing under the coal tower. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, FRONT TOP, Features 

 