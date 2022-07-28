1943 L&N Railroad Coaling Tower On State Line Is Demolished (With Photo Gallery)

A bit of railroad history on the Alabama-Florida line is no more.

A former L&N Railroad coaling tower along the CSX tracks in Flomaton was demolished this week by CSX. The concrete tower was built in 1943 and was located on the eastern side of the railyard in Flomaton.

For a photo gallery of the Flomaton L&N coaling tower, click here.

Elevated coaling towers were large bunkers that stood above the tracks to load coal into steam locomotives.

NorthEscambia.com reached out to the CSX media team to find out why the tower was brought down, but we received no response.

Pictured: A 1943 L&N Railroad coaling tower on the Alabama-Florida line in Flomaton, Alabama, as seen July 16,2022. The top photo shows the size of the structure as CSX engines pass underneath. The bottom photo shows electric wind turbines passing under the coal tower. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.