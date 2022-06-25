Woman Wanted For Questioning About Shooting Death

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman for questioning in connection with a homicide Thursday.

Deputies responded to the 3700 block of James Street where a man was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

ECSO said Friday that Lajoyce Patrice Miles is wanted for questioning only.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Miles is seen in a 2018 mugshot following misdemeanor drug arrest.