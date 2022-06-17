Wahoos Beat The Smokes 6-5 In Another Walk-Off Win

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos earned another walk-off win on Thursday night, defeating the Tennessee Smokies 6-5 in 10 innings when Norel González was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The win was Pensacola’s third in a row over the Smokies, and the Blue Wahoos have now won six of their past nine home games in walk-off fashion.

The Blue Wahoos maintained their 4.5-game lead in the South Division with 9 to play in the first half. A combination of five Blue Wahoos wins or Biloxi losses will clinch Pensacola’s first playoff berth since 2019 and their first division title since 2017.

Smokies starter Anderson Espinoza was erratic, walking six batters over 1.2 innings, as the Blue Wahoos jumped out to an early 5-1 lead. A two-run single from González in the second was followed by an RBI single from Bubba Hollins to give Pensacola starter Zach McCambley early run support.

McCambley was sharp through three innings, but lost command of the zone himself in the fourth. Tennessee scored three runs on only one hit to draw the score to 5-4. An inning later, Jake Slaughter hit a solo homer to tie the game 5-5.

Scoreless bullpen work from Zack Leban and Jefry Yan helped the Blue Wahoos send the game to the 10th, where Andrew McInvale (W, 1-1) escaped a bases-loaded jam to keep the Smokies off the board again.

In the bottom of the 10th, Ray-Patrick Didder walked and Troy Johnston singled against Danis Correa (L, 1-2) before Griffin Conine was intentionally walked to load the bases. González was hit in the back leg by a Correa breaking ball to force in the winning run.

The Blue Wahoos continue their home series against the Tennessee Smokies on Friday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos