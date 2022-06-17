Three Injured In Jacks Branch Road Pickup Truck Rollover

Three people were injured in a single vehicle rollover crash Thursday in Cantonment.

An adult male was reportedly ejected from Toyota Tacoma and airlifted to a Pensacola hospital, and two minors were transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS. A dog that was in the back of the pickup did not survive.

The crash happened about 5:45 p.m. on Jacks Branch Road near River Annex Road. The driver lost control, and the pickup flipped multiple times.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.