New Traffic Signal Now Active At Highway 95A, Old Chemstrand Road

A new traffic signal is now active at Highway 95 at Old Chemstrand Road in Gonzalez.

The Escambia County  project, funded by about $330,000 in Local Open Sales Tax (LOST) included the installation of sidewalks and pedestrian signals in each corner for future expansion.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.