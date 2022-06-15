M. James “Jim” Jenkins

M. James “Jim” Jenkins passed away on June 3, 2022 in Pensacola, FL. Jim was a dear friend to so many. It was always warming to visit Jim and hear his deep, resonant, and calming speaking voice, feeling his peaceful presence and his reassuring friendship. He is dearly loved, and his awareness, wisdom and authenticity will be missed tremendously. Jim was a loving and kind human being. He’s made a lasting mark as outstanding, diligent, honest, and caring attorney. His steadfast and loyal friendship was treasured by those fortunate to know him. Jim’s compassion and generous spirit was extended to anyone who was fortunate enough to know him.

Jim was one of the most respected and effective trial lawyers in the region. He began his educational journey as a Provost Honors graduate of University of California, San Diego and Honors Graduate of Florida State College of Law. His law career included positions as a former Assistant State Prosecutor, Assistant State Public Defender and Assistant Federal Defender before going into private practice. In 2003, Jim attended the elite and famed Gerry Spence Trial Lawyers College. His training and his commitment to being authentic made him a pioneer in court, with great success.

He was truly one of the high end, go-to criminal lawyers in the state.

Unique to Jim was the deep connection he had to his clients’ cause and his tenacious search for justice and fairness for those he helped. His attorney friends, lucky enough to see him in action, know he would spend hours and days running down nuanced parts of complex legal facts, always to the benefit of his clients. He selflessly placed his commitment to clients first. Jim’s legal research and acumen in court was legend. He freely made himself available to friends and young attorneys for advice.

Jim lovingly shared with all interested how to become a better defense lawyer and, in many ways though this, how to strive for self-awareness and becoming a better human. His application of self-awareness and introspection was unique and so different from any other lawyer. These qualities benefitted his clients, but as importantly, spilled over into his personal life gracing his friends, all blessed by his ability to lead by example of living with authenticity. We will so miss Jimbo.

Jim was born in St. Petersburg, FL on July 12, 1956 and grew up in Ketchum, Idaho. He is preceded by his parents Oliver H. and Joye P. Jenkins, Nephew Joshua Scott Sparks, and his beloved canine companions, Roscoe, Patch, and “C”. He is survived by his sister, Jamie Marie Hall of Destin, brother Michael Van Cavage of Pensacola, and nieces Sienna Sage Miller and Gianna Marie Hall.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 18 at 2pm at Faith Chapel Funeral Home, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola Fl.