Heat Advisory For Tuesday; Chance Of Afternoon Showers

A heat advisory is in effect again for Tuesday. The combined effects of air temperatures in the mid 90s and high humidity will result in a heat index “feels like temperature” of 105-110 degrees.

Prolonged exposure to these conditions can increase your risk of heat related injuries like heat exhaustion, cramps and heat stroke, according to the National Weather Service.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95.