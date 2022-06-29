González Goes Deep In Wahoos 10-5 Loss to Biscuits

Norel González went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, but the Pensacola Blue Wahoos couldn’t slow down the Montgomery Biscuits in a 10-5 loss on Tuesday night.

González, who hadn’t had a multi-hit effort in his first 13 games in Pensacola, now has six hits in his past two games.

Pensacola took an early 2-0 lead on González’s two-run homer in the second, but that was all they could manage against Biscuits starter Jayden Murray (W, 5-2). Montgomery took the lead for good in the third, scoring four runs on five hits and a pair of errors behind starter A.J. Ladwig (L, 2-2).

Former Blue Wahoo Kameron Misner highlighted the four-run frame with a two-run double, and later added an RBI single in a 2-for-5 night. Garrett Hiott lined a two-run homer off Ladwig in the fifth to extend the Montgomery lead to 6-2.

After two Biscuits runs in the seventh against Josh Simpson, the Blue Wahoos got three runs back in the bottom half of the inning to draw the game to 8-5. J.D. Orr hit an RBI double, then scored on consecutive wild pitches as the momentum briefly shifted to the home team.

Montgomery, however, answered in the eighth with a two-out RBI double from Greg Jones to extend their lead to 10-5. Pensacola couldn’t manage any runs in the final two innings as they dropped the first game of the second half.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Wednesday.