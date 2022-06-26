FDOH Escambia Offers Free HIV Testing On Monday

In observance of National HIV Testing Day (NHTD), the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County will offering testing in two locations on Monday.

HIV testing will be available at:

University of West Florida Commons (Bldg. 22), second floor in room 259, 265, and 268 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Walgreens, 700 North Pace Boulevard on the FDOH-Escambia mobile unit from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Testing at both locations is for individuals age 13 or above.