Escambia County Won’t Raise Fire Fee, Property Tax Or Sales Tax To Increase Fire Services Funding

June 17, 2022

Escambia County will not raise the fire fee, sales tax or property tax in order to fund fire services this year.

Instead, they will use $5 million from an expected increase in the general fund. Escambia County is projecting about $19 million more in property tax revenue next year without a change in the tax rate due to increased property values.

“It appears to me as if the only course of action is to just absorb the expenses out of the general fund and leave MSBUs, MSTUs and ad valorem alone and just move forward,” Commissioner Steven Barry said.

The Escambia County Commission took no formal action on Thursday. Instead, they will include the $5 million five services increase in the next general fund budget, which will take effect on October 1.

Earlier this month, the commission considered raising  the fire MSBU from $125 to $165 per year instead of a previously discussed sales tax increase.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 