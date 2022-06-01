DeSantis Seeks 400 Members To Join Florida State Guard, One Director To Run The Force

Gov. Ron DeSantis is looking for 400 people to join the Florida State Guard, and a director to run the force.

The newly re-established Florida State Guard (FLSG) is the state’s civilian force that will assist in supporting state emergency response.

The state is seeking an individual with a strong background in military operations and culture to lead the men and women of the FLSG. The Director of the FLSG will be in charge of the 400 guard members and will oversee recruitment, training and mobilization of the force in the event of an emergency. The ideal candidate will have demonstrated experience in military style operations, emergency management, leadership and problem solving, according to DeSantis. You can apply to be the Director of the FLSG here.

To be a member of the FLSG, Florida is looking for individuals between the ages of 18 and 60, to volunteer and train to ensure that the Guard is ready to step in when emergency strikes.

“If you love the state of Florida, have a desire to help your community, and have skills beneficial to protect the state from a disaster, we encourage you to apply to join the FLSG. Skilled Floridians with emergency response, law enforcement or military training are encouraged to apply,” according to a statement from DeSantis’ office. You can apply to be a part of the Florida State Guard here.

Applicants will be required to meet the same standards as the Florida National Guard: