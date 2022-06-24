Century Cuts Size Of Charter Review Committee Due To Declining Participation

The Town of Century has cut the size of their charter review committee nearly in half due to declining member participation.

The Century Town Council appointed an 11-member Century Charter Review Committee in August 2019 to explore the town charter — the document that establishes the town, outlines its powers and spells out how it should operate. The charter has not been updated in almost 40 years, and that often creates problems in the operation of the town.

The previous committee lost six members along the way, with just five people remaining by May 2021 when the council appointed three new members for a total of eight.

A simple majority of 6 of 11 members would be required for a vote. In April 2022, the committee improperly took a vote to approve minutes with just five members present, less than the required quorum.

This week, the Century Town Council voted to appoint the six remaining members as the entire committee, dropping the number needed for quorum to four in order to take a vote.

The six members are chair Mary Bourgeois, Shelisa McCall Abraham, Michelle Cunningham, Kathryn Fleming, Evelyn Hammond and Brenda Spencer.

Pictured: Member Evelyn Hammond reviews a draft charter during the last meeting of Century Charter Review Committee meeting in April. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.