Cantonment Woman Charged With Aggravated Assault, Robbery For Allegedly Snatching A $3 Lighter

June 23, 2022

A Cantonment woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly pulled a knife on a woman and stole a lighter worth just $3.

Sandra Renee Lewis, 58, was charged with second degree felony robbery by sudden snatching with a weapon, and third degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lewis accused the victim of stealing her cigarettes and lighter.

The victim was walking on Lake Street in Cantonment when Lewis approached. She then pulled a pocket knife, showed the blade and threatened to harm the victim, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Lewis then reached and snatched the lighter from the woman’s waistband, the report continues.

Deputies were able to recover the lighter from Lewis, which was valued at $3, and return it to the victim.

On the way to the jail, Lewis made several statements about physically harming and killing the victim when she gets out of jail, according to the ECSO.

She was released on a $20,000 bond.

