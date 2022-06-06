Baker Fire Chief Charged With Escambia County Premeditated Murder

The Baker Fire District chief has been charged with the murder of a business owner in Escambia County on Sunday.

Brian Keith Easterling, age 52 of Baker, was arrested Monday morning in Holt without incident for premeditated murder.

Sunday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3900 block of Creighton Road after a 63-year old shop owner was found shot to death inside his business.

Surveillance video from the store showed how the homicide unfolded Easterling entered the business and shot the business owner over a dispute about prior business deals in which the victim allegedly owed Easterling money, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Easterling was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail awaiting extradition to Escambia County.

