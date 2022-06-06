Baker Fire Chief Charged With Escambia County Premeditated Murder
June 6, 2022
The Baker Fire District chief has been charged with the murder of a business owner in Escambia County on Sunday.
Brian Keith Easterling, age 52 of Baker, was arrested Monday morning in Holt without incident for premeditated murder.
Sunday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3900 block of Creighton Road after a 63-year old shop owner was found shot to death inside his business.
Surveillance video from the store showed how the homicide unfolded Easterling entered the business and shot the business owner over a dispute about prior business deals in which the victim allegedly owed Easterling money, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Easterling was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail awaiting extradition to Escambia County.
Comments
4 Responses to “Baker Fire Chief Charged With Escambia County Premeditated Murder”
Possible First-Degree Premeditated Murder and spend decades if not rest of life in prison over how much money?
Dear Lord, is this what some people have come to in their lives?
The comparison of photos here is chilling, as Fire Chief he looiks like a good man; in mugshot he looks as if possessed by evil itself.
How does ‘being owed’ change a person?
God bless us all….
@Cindy, its nothing new, we just live in a world of mass media today, people are seeing the real world and not just their local broadcasting station as it was before, we just hear more today than anytime before.
If someone owes you money, whatever happened to Small Claims Court ?
A fist fight would be better than shooting someone to death.
It’s too easy these days to shoot and kill. But you need to think long and hard about the consequences involved after you do that.
Chief Easterling was an upstanding citizen in the Baker community. Now just another dude behind bars.
Hooray for the security camera footage. Security cameras are everywhere these days to keep honest people honest.
What is going on here. Everyone has gone crazy and the violence is out of control. I have never seen anything like this, it’s unbelievable.