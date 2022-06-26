26-Year Old Killed In Sorrento Road Wreck

An Escambia County man was killed on a crash Monday afternoon on Sorrento Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 26-year old man was traveling westbound on Sorrento Road near Nighthawk Lane when he failed to maintain a single lane and crossed the centerline. His Chevrolet Impala collided with a Lexus RX driven by a 67-year old Pensacola woman.

The 26-year old was pronounced deceased at the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.