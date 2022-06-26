26-Year Old Killed In Sorrento Road Wreck

June 14, 2022

An Escambia County man was killed on a crash Monday afternoon on Sorrento Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 26-year old man was traveling westbound on Sorrento Road near Nighthawk Lane when he failed to maintain a single lane and crossed the centerline. His Chevrolet Impala collided with a Lexus RX driven by a 67-year old Pensacola woman.

The 26-year old was pronounced deceased at the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 