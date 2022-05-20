This Little Light Of Mine: Tri-City Children’s Choir Holds First Concert (With Gallery)

May 20, 2022

The sun filtered warmly through the stained glass windows at Century First United Methodist Church Thursday evening.

Smiles beamed from the faces of the crowd packed into the wooden pews as music filled the church.

“This little light of mine. I’m going to let it shine.”

It was the first concert by the new Tri-City Children’s Choir, a regional initiative of the Pensacola Children’s Chorus for young singers in grades 2-6 who reside in the Century, Flomaton, Jay and surrounding areas. They have practiced under the direction of Holley Driver, a Century-based music teacher, since March.

“They have done outstanding,” Driver said. “They have always exceeded my expectations, and so I am just terrifically thrilled.”

For a photo gallery, click here.

The choir was a tuition-based program that cost $5-15 weekly. Families could choose the weekly amount that worked best for their household finances, and scholarships were also available.

An ensemble from the Pensacola Children’s Chorus opened the concert with a performance that included Prayer for Ukraine: Bozhe Velykyi. The Tri-City Children’s Choir performed How Can I Keep From SingingTo Music and This Little Light of Mine.

Driver said the choir will open enrollment again in the fall, giving an opportunity for area youth to shine.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

