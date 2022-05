Tate Aggies Spring Game Is Friday Versus W.S. Neal

Are you ready for some Aggies football?

The Tate High School Aggies will host the W.S. Neal Eagles Friday night in a spring game.

Gates open at 5 p.m., and the Showband marches in at 6 p.m. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Pete Gindl Stadium.

There will be three food trucks to choose from.

Admission is $7, and parking is $2.

Tickets must be purchased on GoFan.