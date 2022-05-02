Sweet Tea. It’s The Southern Way To Thank A Fireman.

When a truck hauling nitric acid burned early Saturday morning in Century, surrounding businesses were quickly evacuated.

Local volunteer firefighters rushed toward the burning truck despite the dangers. A specialized hazardous materials team was on the way from Cantonment and Ensley, but time was important. They battled the truck fire, and also worked to keep the tanker cool and the nitric acid inside.

The Saturday morning breakfast crowd was evacuated from the Southern Panhandle restaurant, directly next to the old gas station and the fire.

When the work was done, a Panhandle employee was out, thanking the firefighters. It’s a Southern thing to say thanks.

And passing out sweet iced tea in foam cups. With no lids; firefighters are adults, you know.

There’s nothing like a cold sweet tea after a hot job. It’s also a Southern thing.

The firefighters stood around sipping sweet tea, like family at Sunday dinner. Come to think of it, they are family.

Thank y’all. And bless your momma and them.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.