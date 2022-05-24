Suspect Named After Woman Shot And Killed At Pensacola Fitness

May 24, 2022

The Pensacola Police Department is searching for 39-year old Kennon Nicholas Farrow for a fatal shooting Tuesday morning at Pensacola Fitness on North 9th Avenue at Creighton Road.

At 4:25 a.m., Farrow allegedly entered the gym armed with a handgun and fired several shots at 48-year Carla Elaine Williams. She was hit multiple times and pronounced deceased at the scene.

PPD said Farrow fled the scene. He is now wanted for first degree premeditated murder.

Farrow may be traveling in a gray Mercedes Benz with Florida tag #154-RZU. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Farrow, they are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP to remain anonymous.

Williams (pictured below) was an associate math professor and former basketball star at Pensacola State College. She worked at PSC for over 24 years in athletics, collegiate high, and the math and computer science departments.

Farrow (above) is pictured in a February 2022 mugshot

Written by William Reynolds 

 