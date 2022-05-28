Sheila Marie McGhee Caraway

Sheila Marie McGhee Caraway went home to be with the Lord on May 25, 2022.

She was born on November 18, 1974 to John Arthur McGhee and Bernice Tripp McGhee. She was a life long resident of the Poarch Community where she lived and worked having spent almost 10 years working for the Creek Bingo Palace. She loved her family fiercely especially her three children Miranda, Mason and Maggie and her granddaughter Emilia Pearl. She also had a love for animals. Her dog Bailey brought her much comfort and joy as later in life her medical issues limited her mobility. At her best, she had a magnetic personality full of laughter and conversation. She was kind and humble and never once met a stranger. Throughout her life of highs and lows she tried to maintain hope that her life would improve with the help of Our Lord and the support of her family and friends.

Sheila is preceded in death by her father, John Arthur McGhee; maternal grandparents, Pearl Carolina Tripp and William Tripp; paternal grandparents, Luna Mae McGhee and Doris “Buck” McGhee; beloved daughter, Maggie Pearl Caraway; and brother-in-law, James “Jimmy” Dean.

She is survived by her mother, Bernice Tripp McGhee, of Poarch, AL; three sisters, Brenda (Michael) Johnson, of LaGrange, GA; Sherry (Kenneth) Howell, of Helena, AL; Kimberly McGhee Dean, of Atmore, AL; one daughter Miranda (Brandon) Hudson, of Saraland, AL; one son, Mason (Catie) Dean, of Auburn, AL; one granddaughter, Emilia Pearl, of Saraland, AL; three nephews, Jon (Malori) Dean, of Atmore, AL; James (Emily) Dean, of Atmore, AL; Nicholas Howell, of Helena, AL; two nieces, Olivia (Thomas) Morgan, of Atlanta, GA; Sophia Howell, of Helena, AL; one great nephew, Porter James Dean, of Atmore, AL; two great nieces, Carson Elizabeth Johnson, of Atmore, AL; and Mallie Claire Dean, of Atmore, AL.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral home, LLC with Pastor Cornelius Phillips officiating.

Burial will follow at Judson Creek Indian Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 3, 2022 from 12:00 PM until service time at 1:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Mason Dean, Jon Dean, James Dean, Ken Howell, Heath Ikner, and Mal McGhee.

Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Martin, Daniel “Boone” McGhee, and Lamar Martin.