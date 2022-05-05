Puppy Rescued From Deep, Water-Filled Hole – With A Snake – Under A House

May 5, 2022

Escambia County firefighters rescued a puppy trapped in a deep, water-filled hole — with a snake — under a house in Byrneville Thursday afternoon.

The puppy, named Bailey, was discovered in a hole that was about four feet deep and located several feet under a house on Creamer Road in Byrneville. Only the puppy’s nose, mouth and one paw were above water in the hole. And there was a non-poisonous garter snake also in the hole.

Firefighters from Escambia County Fire Rescue’s Engine 519 in Century and Century volunteers responded. Due to the estimated one hour drive time from the animal shelter on Fairfield Drive to Byrneville, firefighters moved forward with the rescue rather than waiting for Escambia County Animal Control to arrive.

ECFR Lt. Scott Hunsucker was able to reach into the hole and use a broomstick to get a rope around the puppy.

Residents believe Bailey was the hole for several hours before she was discovered.

Using a special mask, oxygen was administered to the cold, shivering puppy and she was wrapped in a blanket before being reunited with her family.

Bailey is expected to make a complete recovery.

