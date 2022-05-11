Northview Headed To Regional Final After 7-3 Win Over Paxton
May 11, 2022
The Northview Chiefs beat Paxton 7-3 Tuesday night in Bratt in the 1A regional semifinals.
Jamarkus Jefferson earned the win for the Northview Chiefs, allowing two hits and two runs in four and two-thirds innings while striking out six. Burkett threw two and one third innings in relief.
Jefferson and Wyatt Scruggs led Northview at the plate, both going 2-3. Burkett, Luke Bridges and Kaden Odom each added a hit.
Northview will travel to top seed Holmes County Friday night in Bonifay for the regional final. Holmes County advanced by beating jay 7-3 Tuesday night.
