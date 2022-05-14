Northview Chiefs Fall In Regional Final To Holmes County

The Northview Chiefs lost their 1A regional final game 6-3 to Holmes County Friday night in Bonifay.

Kaden Odom was on the hill for Northview, giving up six hits and four runs while striking out three in three and third innings. Josh Landis threw two and two-thirds innings allowing two hits, two runs and striking out two.

Jamarkus Jefferson and Luke Bridges both had two hits to lead the Chiefs at the plate. Odom, Landis and Wyatt Scruggs added one hit each.

The Northview Chiefs ended their season at 17-7.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.