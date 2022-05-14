Northview Chiefs Fall In Regional Final To Holmes County

May 14, 2022

The Northview Chiefs lost their 1A regional final game 6-3 to Holmes County Friday night in Bonifay.

Kaden Odom was on the hill for Northview, giving up six hits and four runs while striking out three in three and third innings. Josh Landis threw two and two-thirds innings allowing two hits, two runs and striking out two.

Jamarkus Jefferson and Luke Bridges both had two hits to lead the Chiefs at the plate. Odom, Landis and Wyatt Scruggs added one hit each.

The Northview Chiefs ended their season at 17-7.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 