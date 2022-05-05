Molino Woman Delivered Cash To Domino’s Pizza, Now She’s Facing Charges, ECSO Says

A Molino woman is facing charges after she made a seemingly random delivery of cash to the Domino’s Pizza in Cantonment.

The restaurant reported that a woman, later identified as Karla Michelle Voorhees, pulled up to the restaurant’s drive-thru window and tried to drop off an envelope because an officer had told her to do so. The restaurant manager refused, but Voorhees insisted because the credit union next door was closed. She then put the envelope in the window and drove off, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The manager was able to get a tag number and called deputies.

The envelope, which had Voorhees’ name and address on the outside, contained $345, a Walmart Money receipt and a stolen debit court, deputies said.

Back in March, Voorhees and her friend gave a man a $1,500 down payment on a vehicle before going to the friend’s home on Bopeg Road. The victim said she fell asleep, and her mother said Voorhees went into her room. When she woke up, she discovered that her Coach wallet containing her debit card and identification was missing.

The owner of the vehicle decided not to sell and made a video as he returned the $1,500 to Voorhees to give to the victim. She never returned the money, according to an arrest report.

Voorhees used the victim’s debit car to make multiple withdrawals totaling over $1,500, the report states.

Voorhees told the investigating deputy that she had left all of the money at Domino’s Pizza. She also stated that she did not know why she left the money at the pizza restaurant and knew that was not a smart thing to do.

She was charged with grand theft, petit theft and seven felony counts of fraudulent use of a debit card. She was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $7,000 bond.