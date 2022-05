Molino Dirt Road Divas Win GCGSA 8U Mid-Season Tournament

The Molino Dirt Road Divas won the Win GCGSA 8U Mid-Season Tournament on Saturday.

Paycen Cutler was named the Tournament MVP.

Pictured: The Molino Dirt Road Divas, (front, L-R) Lily Gray, Kingsley Alvare, Caroline Peters, Kinsley Worley, Hadley Cook, Paycen Cutler, Skylar Dupree, June Kilgore, (back) Haley Miller and Hadley Weaver. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.