Missing Juvenile Last Seen On Williams Ditch Road

May 11, 2022

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile last seen on Williams Ditch Road near Highway 95A

Zander Kole West, 12, was last seen about 7:10 Wednesday morning. He was wearing red, black and white Vans shoes, dark sweatpants, and a dark hoodie.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

West has been reported missing about a half dozen times in the past year, according to the ECSO.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 