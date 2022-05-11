Missing Juvenile Last Seen On Williams Ditch Road

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile last seen on Williams Ditch Road near Highway 95A

Zander Kole West, 12, was last seen about 7:10 Wednesday morning. He was wearing red, black and white Vans shoes, dark sweatpants, and a dark hoodie.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

West has been reported missing about a half dozen times in the past year, according to the ECSO.