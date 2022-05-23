Man Shot And Killed At Highway 29, Roberts Road Circle K

May 23, 2022

One person was shot and killed at a convenience store at Highway 29 and West Roberts Road Monday morning.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call about 7:30 a.m. at the Circle K to find one man deceased. The incident occurred outside the store near the gas pumps at the southern end of the parking lot.

The suspect fled the scene but was taken into custody about six minutes later when his vehicle was spotted in the area of Nine Mile Road and Palafox Street, according to ECSO Sgt. Melony Peterson.

Further details have not been released as the investigation continues. Traffic is expected to remain congested in the area during the investigation.

Pictured: A man was shot and killed at the Circle K at the corner of West Highway 29 and Roberts Road about 7:30 Monday morning. Photos by Jason Robbins/WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

6 Responses to “Man Shot And Killed At Highway 29, Roberts Road Circle K”

  1. Jan on May 23rd, 2022 10:57 am

    Same-thing happens in Mobile almost everyday. Someone said to me one time they didn’t see how we lived in Mobile. We are from Pensacola and know they same thing happens over there just as much.

  2. David on May 23rd, 2022 10:43 am

    This is the very reason I moved farther north away from the city and why I am a CCW card holder.

  3. Eugene on May 23rd, 2022 10:10 am

    There was virtually NO crime here when I retired 30 years ago……Welcome to Los Angeles.

  4. J.Larry Seale on May 23rd, 2022 9:54 am

    just another murder for Escambia
    county,,,,,,,

  5. tg on May 23rd, 2022 9:46 am

    Say goodbye to fist fights say hello to gunfire.

  6. MVP2019 on May 23rd, 2022 9:18 am

    Praying for this person’s family. Crazy!! I work across the street and heard the shots, but didn’t realize what I was hearing. Glad they caught the creep!





