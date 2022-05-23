Man Shot And Killed At Highway 29, Roberts Road Circle K

One person was shot and killed at a convenience store at Highway 29 and West Roberts Road Monday morning.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call about 7:30 a.m. at the Circle K to find one man deceased. The incident occurred outside the store near the gas pumps at the southern end of the parking lot.

The suspect fled the scene but was taken into custody about six minutes later when his vehicle was spotted in the area of Nine Mile Road and Palafox Street, according to ECSO Sgt. Melony Peterson.

Further details have not been released as the investigation continues. Traffic is expected to remain congested in the area during the investigation.

Pictured: A man was shot and killed at the Circle K at the corner of West Highway 29 and Roberts Road about 7:30 Monday morning. Photos by Jason Robbins/WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.