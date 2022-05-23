Jif Peanut Butter Products Recalled Over Potential Salmonella Contamination

The Escambia County Extension Service is encouraging local residents to check their pantry for Jif Peanut Butter product to see if they are recalled.

Salmonella infections have been linked to multiple Jif peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky. These products were sold in Escambia County and across the nation.

J.M. Smucker Company has voluntarily recalled certain Jif brand peanut butter products that have the lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425, only if the first seven digits end with 425. The lot numbers are located alongside the best-if-used-by date.

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve any recalled Jif brand peanut butter that have the lot numbers. This product has a two-year shelf life so consumers should check any Jif peanut butter in their home, according to the FDA.

The recalled products include not only regular Jif peanut butter, but also multiple varieties of Jif branded peanut butters.