Gladys “Granny” Lee

Gladys “Granny” Lee

5/7/1919-5/23/2022

Granny, age 103, passed away on May 23, 2022 in her Molino home surrounded by her family. She was born in Barth, FL to Charlie and Alice Ward. Granny was a lifelong resident of Molino, Florida. When Granny was not at home raising her 4 sons, she could be found working in the lunch room at old Molino school. She was a devoted and faithful member of her church, Calvary Apostolic Tabernacle for 70+ years. You could always find Granny in the kitchen, whether it be at home or church. She enjoyed canning vegetables and going on camping trips with her late husband, Murdock. In her later years, she enjoyed coloring and making cards. She could also be seen giving the children a ride on her walker.

Granny was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Alice Ward, her husband, Murdock F. Lee, her sons, Dauphin E. Lee and George F. Lee, her grandson, Michael Lee, great grandson, Kyle Smith and siblings, Lena Ward, Nancy Terry and Clarence Ward. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Buford and Faye Lee and Randy and Carri Lee, her grandchildren, Debbie, Belinda, Bruce, Kathan, Steven, Tommy, Brian, and Alan, 14 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Granny will be greatly missed by her family, friends, church family and anyone who was fortunate enough to have met her. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Randy and Carri Lee for their dedication and care of Granny in her final years, to Emerald Coast Hospice, especially nurse Shannon, and the TLC sitters.

The pallbearers will be Alan Lee, Bruce Lee, Bruce Lee Jr. Cameron Snyder, Derek Smith and Tommy Lee. Honorary pallbearers will be Douglas Neal, Michael Burnham, Millan Molina, and Parish Smith. The service will be held Friday, May 27, 2022 at Calvary Apostolic Tabernacle in Molino, FL with visitation at 1PM, funeral service at 2PM and burial to follow at the church cemetery.