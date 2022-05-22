Former Fire Chief Needs Kidney Donor

May 22, 2022

A former City of  Pensacola fire chief is looking for a kidney donor to survive.

David Allen, 57,  has gone through one kidney transplant that failed, and now he is is approaching the end stages of kidney failure with just nine percent of normal function.

About a year ago, his wife Teresa donated one of her kidneys to David, but it had to be removed.

David’s activities are impacted by his situation.

“The difference comes when I try to do anything, from walking to the car, or just the smallest thing that I used to take for granted,” he said.

David’s blood type is A, but he can accept either an A or O. Anyone seriously interested in donating a kidney and in generally good health can call (850) 485-3953.

“I answer with the hope that maybe there is someone on the other end of the phone that could offer,” a tearful Teresa said.

