Fiery Crash Near Flomaton Claims One Life, Critical Injures Another

A fiery single vehicle crash near Flomaton claimed one life early Friday morning.

The crash happened about 1:25 on Old Atmore Road about a quarter mile east of Tulip Road, just a few hundred feet north of the Alabama-Florida state line. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, overturned and burst into flames.

One person was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and airlifted to an area hospital. An adult occupant was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating and have not released further information. The Flomaton and Friendship fire stations, along with the Century Stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, McMillan EMS, and Flomaton Police Department also responded.

Photo NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.