Escambia EMS Offering CPR And AED Classes

Escambia County EMS is offering CPR and AED classes to county residents.

The cost is $60 for the Heartsaver CPR AED Course and $75 for Basic Life Support (BLS) for Healthcare Providers. Both include an ebook.

Both courses will take place at the Escambia County Public Safety building at 6575 North “W” Street in Pensacola.

To register, click or tap here to choose a class and date.

The Heartsaver CPR AED Course is designed for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card in CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. The Heartsaver CPR AED course trains participants to give CPR, and use an automated external defibrillator (AED) in a safe, timely and effective manner. This course reflects science and education from the American Heart Association Guidelines Update for CPR and Emergency Cardiovascular Care (ECC).

The BLS for Healthcare Providers course is designed for healthcare professionals and other personnel who need to know how to perform CPR and other basic cardiovascular life support skills in a wide variety of in-facility and prehospital settings. The American Heart Association’s BLS course trains participants to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of an AED. This course, like Heartsaver CPR AED, reflects science and education from the American Heart Association Guidelines Update for CPR and Emergency Cardiovascular Care (ECC).