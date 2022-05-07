Escambia Breaks Ground On New ‘Bradshaw-McNair Fire Station’ In Beulah

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday to dedicate a new Beulah fire station as the “Bradshaw-McNair Fire Station”.

The new $8.44 million fire station will be named in honor of Chief Dwain S. Bradshaw who died in the line of duty in November 2019, and Chief Steve McNair who dedicated over 50 years to fire service in Beulah and helped rebuild the current station after fire destroyed the original Beulah Fire Station in 1977.

“Today was a tremendous day for our county, the Beulah Community and for ECFR as we broke ground on our newest modern fire facility on Nine Mile Road,” Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said during Friday’s groundbreaking. “It was also my humble privilege to honor two great families that sacrificed so much for our community and ECFR, and whose names will forever be honored as the namesakes for this new facility once it is completed. The Bradshaw-McNair Fire station will serve to enshrine the legacy of both Chief Dwain S. Bradshaw, who gave his life for our citizens as he died in the line of duty, and Chief Steve McNair, who gave more than 50 years of service to our community in the fire service. Today was a great day in Escambia County, a day we can all take pride in as we honor and recognize these exceptional individuals and their families.”

The existing Beulah Fire Station is at the end of its useful life, according to the county. The proposed new facility will be a total of 14,503 square feet area and have four vehicle bays including one for EMS, along with a small community meeting/training room.

The new facility will be constructed on the same site as the current station at 6400 West Nine Mile Road.

The recommended low bidder on the project is Emerald Coast Constructors for $8.44 million. Five other bids ranged from about $10.15 million to $12.45 million. The construction will be funded with Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds.

Pictured top: Groundbreaking Friday for new Bradshaw-McNair Fire Station in Beulah. Pictured inset: Steve McNair. Pictured first below: The family of late Chief Dwain S. Bradshaw. Second below: Dwain Bradshaw, Sr. Third below: Current ECFR Chief Jason Catrambone. Fourth below: Commissioner Jeff Bergosh. Pictured bottom: Friday’s ceremony. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.