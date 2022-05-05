Cox Inspirational Student Heroes Recognized From Each Escambia County School
May 5, 2022
Cox Communications recently hosted the annual Cox Inspirational Student Hero Awards in Escambia County, recognizing 53 students who have overcome extreme hardships in their lives. T
“We’ve all been through some difficult times over these past couple of years, but these students have overcome so much more in their young lives,” said Cox Gulf Coast Market vice president David Deliman. “They’ve not only been through the pandemic, but other family tragedies or life challenges, and they’ve pulled through with a smile on their faces while bringing happiness to others. They deserve their time in the spotlight for being such an inspiration to us all.”
“The Escambia County School District is extremely thankful to Cox Communications. Their heart for students, coupled with celebrating student achievement and perseverance, is both commendable and inspiring,” said Escambia County School District Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith. “We speak of unity throughout Escambia County for the benefit of our district and students; our partnership with Cox exemplifies this unity, and we are so very grateful for that.”
The students were chosen by a committee of leaders at their school, due to their resilience in the face of adversity. Whether they have overcome a loss of a family member, medical issue, difficult family situation or other hardship, they did so with a positive attitude and continued to encourage and inspire others around them.
During the event, Cox presented the students with a personalized engraved medallion and certificates of honor. The students were also presented with certificates of achievement from Congressman Matt Gaetz, Florida Sen. Doug Broxson and Florida representatives Michelle Salzman and Alex Andrade.
Escambia County Commissioner Robert Bender was also on hand and presented a proclamation from the Board of County Commissioners, celebrating the students for their achievements overcoming obstacles.
Escambia County’s Cox Inspirational Student Heroes for 2022 are:
- AK Suter Elementary School – Luca Grasso
- Bellview Elementary School – Monique Daniels
- Bellview Middle School – Cornell Hewitt
- Beulah Elementary School – Dae’lyn Grace
- Beulah Middle School – Kay-leigh Smith
- Blue Angels Elementary School – Eric Moudy
- Bratt Elementary School – Gaberiel Dunsford
- Brentwood Elementary School – Christian Funderburk
- Brown Barge Middle School – Austin Jackson
- Byrneville Elementary School – Allison Grant
- CA Weis Elementary School – Malik Lovette
- Cordova Park Elementary School – Nigel Goromo
- Ensley Elementary School – Said Rodriguez-Izaguirre
- Ernest Ward Middle School – Jessica Williams
- Escambia High School – Tyanna Hosea
- Escambia Westgate Center – Joseph Dull
- Ferry Pass Elementary School – Ka’Nyla Stanley
- Ferry Pass Middle School – Tredarius Lewis
- Global Learning Academy – Taejohn “TJ” Oliver
- Hellen Caro Elementary School – Cayman Nantista
- Holm Elementary School – La’Travion Hardy
- Hope Horizon (Elementary) – Gavin Lee
- Hope Horizon (Secondary) – Marcus Siewert
- Jim Allen Elementary School – Uriel Trevizo
- Jim Bailey Middle School – Leiland Remo
- Kingsfield Elementary School – Enrico Middleton
- Lincoln Park Elementary – Liana Blackmon
- Lipscomb Elementary School – Emmalyn Young
- Longleaf Elementary School – Brynne Reber
- McArthur Elementary School – Nicholas Stallworth
- Molino Park Elementary – Eli Miller
- Myrtle Grove Elementary – Tobiah Faunteroy
- N.B. Cook Elementary School – Ava Greene
- Navy Point Elementary School – Sophia Escobar
- Northview High School – Chevy Bingham
- Oakcrest Elementary School – Amyriah Barge
- OJ Semmes Elementary School Amelia Jampetro
- PACE Center for Girls – Eurshila Ross
- Pensacola High School – Tam Nguyen
- Pine Forest High School – Jason Le
- Pine Meadow Elementary School – Kristiyanah Backus
- Pleasant Grove Elementary School – Jaiden Lewis
- Ransom Middle School – Bryce Joachimi
- Scenic Heights Elementary School – Jamarion Hauser
- Sherwood Elementary School – Piper Dujmovic
- Success Academy – Zamyhia Turner
- Tate High School – Dawson Guy
- Warrington Elementary School – Shawntiava Washington
- Warrington Middle School – Joey Morrell
- Washington High School – Martin Bucio
- West Florida High School – Oscar Cano-Gasque
- West Pensacola Elementary School – Jeremiah Stevens
- Workman Middle School – Melody Garcia
The Cox Inspirational Student Hero Awards program began nearly 30 years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana. The program has spread to other Cox markets in the Southeast Region. To date, Cox has recognized nearly 4,500 students from Lafayette, Louisiana, to Gainesville, Florida.
The Heroes were recognized at a ceremony at the University of West Florida. This is the first Heroes event that was held in person at UWF since the beginning of the pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, the students were recognized virtually via a television show.
Comments