Cox Inspirational Student Heroes Recognized From Each Escambia County School

Cox Communications recently hosted the annual Cox Inspirational Student Hero Awards in Escambia County, recognizing 53 students who have overcome extreme hardships in their lives. T

“We’ve all been through some difficult times over these past couple of years, but these students have overcome so much more in their young lives,” said Cox Gulf Coast Market vice president David Deliman. “They’ve not only been through the pandemic, but other family tragedies or life challenges, and they’ve pulled through with a smile on their faces while bringing happiness to others. They deserve their time in the spotlight for being such an inspiration to us all.”

“The Escambia County School District is extremely thankful to Cox Communications. Their heart for students, coupled with celebrating student achievement and perseverance, is both commendable and inspiring,” said Escambia County School District Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith. “We speak of unity throughout Escambia County for the benefit of our district and students; our partnership with Cox exemplifies this unity, and we are so very grateful for that.”

The students were chosen by a committee of leaders at their school, due to their resilience in the face of adversity. Whether they have overcome a loss of a family member, medical issue, difficult family situation or other hardship, they did so with a positive attitude and continued to encourage and inspire others around them.

During the event, Cox presented the students with a personalized engraved medallion and certificates of honor. The students were also presented with certificates of achievement from Congressman Matt Gaetz, Florida Sen. Doug Broxson and Florida representatives Michelle Salzman and Alex Andrade.

Escambia County Commissioner Robert Bender was also on hand and presented a proclamation from the Board of County Commissioners, celebrating the students for their achievements overcoming obstacles.

Escambia County’s Cox Inspirational Student Heroes for 2022 are:

AK Suter Elementary School – Luca Grasso

Bellview Elementary School – Monique Daniels

Bellview Middle School – Cornell Hewitt

Beulah Elementary School – Dae’lyn Grace

Beulah Middle School – Kay-leigh Smith

Blue Angels Elementary School – Eric Moudy

Bratt Elementary School – Gaberiel Dunsford

Brentwood Elementary School – Christian Funderburk

Brown Barge Middle School – Austin Jackson

Byrneville Elementary School – Allison Grant

CA Weis Elementary School – Malik Lovette

Cordova Park Elementary School – Nigel Goromo

Ensley Elementary School – Said Rodriguez-Izaguirre

Ernest Ward Middle School – Jessica Williams

Escambia High School – Tyanna Hosea

Escambia Westgate Center – Joseph Dull

Ferry Pass Elementary School – Ka’Nyla Stanley

Ferry Pass Middle School – Tredarius Lewis

Global Learning Academy – Taejohn “TJ” Oliver

Hellen Caro Elementary School – Cayman Nantista

Holm Elementary School – La’Travion Hardy

Hope Horizon (Elementary) – Gavin Lee

Hope Horizon (Secondary) – Marcus Siewert

Jim Allen Elementary School – Uriel Trevizo

Jim Bailey Middle School – Leiland Remo

Kingsfield Elementary School – Enrico Middleton

Lincoln Park Elementary – Liana Blackmon

Lipscomb Elementary School – Emmalyn Young

Longleaf Elementary School – Brynne Reber

McArthur Elementary School – Nicholas Stallworth

Molino Park Elementary – Eli Miller

Myrtle Grove Elementary – Tobiah Faunteroy

N.B. Cook Elementary School – Ava Greene

Navy Point Elementary School – Sophia Escobar

Northview High School – Chevy Bingham

Oakcrest Elementary School – Amyriah Barge

OJ Semmes Elementary School Amelia Jampetro

PACE Center for Girls – Eurshila Ross

Pensacola High School – Tam Nguyen

Pine Forest High School – Jason Le

Pine Meadow Elementary School – Kristiyanah Backus

Pleasant Grove Elementary School – Jaiden Lewis

Ransom Middle School – Bryce Joachimi

Scenic Heights Elementary School – Jamarion Hauser

Sherwood Elementary School – Piper Dujmovic

Success Academy – Zamyhia Turner

Tate High School – Dawson Guy

Warrington Elementary School – Shawntiava Washington

Warrington Middle School – Joey Morrell

Washington High School – Martin Bucio

West Florida High School – Oscar Cano-Gasque

West Pensacola Elementary School – Jeremiah Stevens

Workman Middle School – Melody Garcia

The Cox Inspirational Student Hero Awards program began nearly 30 years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana. The program has spread to other Cox markets in the Southeast Region. To date, Cox has recognized nearly 4,500 students from Lafayette, Louisiana, to Gainesville, Florida.

The Heroes were recognized at a ceremony at the University of West Florida. This is the first Heroes event that was held in person at UWF since the beginning of the pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, the students were recognized virtually via a television show.