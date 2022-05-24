Century Convicted Murderer Gets 45 Years For Possessing Handgun, Probation Violation

A convicted murderer from Century has been sentence to 45-years in state prison for a gun he tried to hide in a Cantonment liquor store.

Jaran Britt Myles, 27, was sentenced by Judge John Simon for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of his probation on a 2015 conviction for murder with a firearm.

Myles was indicted by an Escambia County grand jury on murder and battery charges for a November 2020 triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured. Myles was indicted on one count of first degree murder for the death of Joseph Christopher Smith and two counts of aggravated battery for two others that were shot and survived for a shooting in the 8200 block of Alger Road in Century.

After receiving a tip a few days later, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office caught up with Myles as he walked out of the Liquor Cabinet on Highway 29 at Old Chemstrand Road in Gonzalez. Deputies gave him loud verbal commands, but he turned and walked back inside the store. The deputies drew their service weapons, entered the store and continued to give loud verbal commands. Myles entered one of the aisles and made movements near products on the shelf before placing his hands and surrendering, an arrest report states.

Myles removed a handgun from sweatshirt and attempted to hide the gun on a store shelf. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

At age 21, Myles pleaded no contest and was sentenced to prison for manslaughter with a firearm for the January 31, 2015, shooting death of 20-year old Jonathan Ray Wilson on Backwoods Road in Century.

In 2015, a witness told deputies that “Run Run”, later identified as Myles, pulled out a gun and asked him if he was scared of it before taking the magazine out of the weapon and pointing it at him. Myles then pulled the trigger of the gun, without the magazine, but it “dry fired”, he said.

The witness said Myles then pointed the gun to Wilson’s head after loading the magazine back into the gun. Wilson then adjusted the height of the gun to his head, “correcting the placement of the gun pointed at him”. The witness said when Wilson let go of the gun, Myles pulled the trigger and shot Wilson in the head.

As a high school sophomore, Myles was a member of the 2012 state champion Northview High School football team and was named “Mr. Versatile” during a team awards banquet.

Pictured: A 2020 triple shooting scene on Alger Road in Century. One person was killed, and two others were injured. Pictured below: The scene of a January 31, 2015, fatal shooting on Backwoods Road in Century. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.